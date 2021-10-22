Connie Spicer Wendell, 73 years, a resident of Kennebunk, died Oct. 21, 2021, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House following a courageous battle with cancer.

Connie was born in Sanford on Nov. 19, 1947, a daughter of Al and Jackie (Burgess) Fraser and graduated from Kennebunk High School in 1966.

Connie worked as a bookkeeper for Habitat for Humanity for several years. She enjoyed knitting and belonged to a knitting group. She loved the beach and spending time with family and friends and she especially loved her dogs, Faith and more recently, Samantha.

She was predeceased by her husband, Leith Hunt, and her beloved dog, Faith.

Survivors include her son, Thomas Wendell and his wife Melanie of Kennebunk; her brother Steven Spicer of Kennebunk, and grandchildren, Garrett and Whitney Wendell of Kennebunkport.

Should friends desire, donations in Connie’s name can be made to Habitat For Humanity, P.O. Box 267, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Connie’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

