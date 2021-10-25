To celebrate the last day of Seashore Trolley Museum’s 2021 regular operating season, the community is invited to participate in Happy Trolleyween. The event will take place Friday through Sunday, Oct. 29-31. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.

Activities are included in the price of admission:

Trick or Treat. Candy stations will be set up across the museum’s mostly outdoor campus for guests of all ages to enjoy.

Come in Costume. Guests of all ages in costume will receive an additional bag of treats before you board a trolley ride. A social media costume contest will also take place following each event day for those who would like to enter.

Ghost Hunt. All guests will have the opportunity to search for lollipop ghosts hidden around the museum. Lucky guests who find a ghost will be entered into a raffle for a free family membership for the 2022 season. Ghosts will be replenished throughout the event to ensure guests visiting at any time have the opportunity to play.

Photo Scavenger Hunt. A popular Seashore Trolley Museum activity is back for a new round of items to search for. Post photos on the museum’s social media pages for a chance to win a free family membership for the 2022 season.

Craft in a Bag. Grab a craft in a bag for each child or child at heart in a group; this year’s craft is lollipop witches.

Unlimited Trolley Rides. Patrons can hop on as many trolley rides as they like during the visit and tour the heritage railway. The last trolley departs at 4:05 p.m. each day.

Per TSA mandate, masks are required on the trolleys for all guests 5 years of age and older.

Admission is $10 for all; children age 2 and younger are admitted free of charge. Seashore Trolley Museum members get 50 percent off admission. Purchase tickets in advance at trolleymuseum.eventbrite.com.

