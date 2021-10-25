Maxine Beatrice Chappell, 84, of Kennebunk, former longtime resident of East Waterboro, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at her residence following a period living with Alzheimer’s disease.

Maxine was born May 22, 1937, in Kennebunk, the daughter of Roland E. and Daisy Rouleau McDonald, and is a graduate of Biddeford High School, class of 1955. While in school, she loved to be an active participant in activities, including Kay Dette (majorettes) during her junior and senior years, glee club, the BHS Scrapbook, which was the school newspaper and yearbook.

She married Edmund Horsfield after she graduated from high school, and they had a daughter, Carol.

For several years she worked different jobs, including waitressing and head cashier with the former Giant Store in Biddeford, before leaving in 1968 to concentrate on making her home a loving place to be for her family. As her daughter Carol went through school, Maxine became a member of St. Mary’s School Sodality, and active in the school’s PTA and was a room mother for the ’66-’67 school year.

During her marriage to her second husband Raymond, she incorporated his passions into her life, as they visited yard sales, flea markets and antique shops together. She would assess and grade antique glassware, purchasing and selling it. Over the years, she developed an eye for quality pieces. It was to the point that area dealers were looking to her for advice and her knowledge on different pieces. For many years, she owned and operated RRR Antiques in East Waterboro, where many of the pieces she had for sale ended up in her own collection.

She loved animals and took care of many birds and small animals with her daughter, nursing them back to health and letting them back into the wild. Not one to enjoy the cooking process, she loved going out to eat and going for drives, especially if it was around the beach.

Maxine is predeceased by her second husband, Raymond Eaton Chappell, who died in 2015.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol Burgess and her husband, Dale, of Saco.

A graveside service will be held, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Evergreen Cemetery, 6 Port Road, Kennebunk, when Maxine will be laid to rest with the love of her life, Ray Chappell.

