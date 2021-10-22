Eunice G. Fraser 1930 – 2021 BATH – Eunice G. Fraser, 91, longtime resident of Bath, passed away peacefully on Oct. 10, 2021, at Sunnybrook Senior Living in Brunswick. Her family and friends had spent the day at her side, sharing fond memories and holding her hand. Eunice was born in Dexter on April 29, 1930, the fifth child of Libby and Edward Gordon. She grew up in Dexter, graduating from N.H. Fay High School in 1948. She went on to earn a B.S. degree from Farmington State Teachers College in 1952. Eunice later earned an M.Ed. from the University of Maine at Orono. Eunice started her teaching career in Skowhegan and then briefly moved to Glens Falls, N.Y. to teach. At the wedding of their mutual friends, Dick and Joan Getchell, Eunice met William Fraser. Eunice returned to Maine to marry Bill in 1954. She continued teaching in Millinocket and Milo. She and Bill welcomed their only son, William, Jr. in 1959. After a three-year period at home in South Bristol, Eunice resumed teaching when the family moved to Winslow in 1962. In Winslow, Eunice, Bill, and Bill, Jr. began a lifelong close friendship with the Belanger family. In 1967, Eunice and her family moved to Bath where she taught kindergarten for 25 years, before retiring in 1992. She continued to volunteer and substitute teach for many more years. Eunice’s devotion to her students was an inspiration to all who knew her. She could not walk down the streets of Bath without encountering one of her former pupils, and she remembered each and every one of them. Many former students have expressed what a positive impact Mrs. Fraser made on their lives. Eunice greatly enjoyed reading, opera, taking courses at Senior College, monthly breakfasts with her dear friends, and especially summer days at her cottage in New Harbor. Eunice remained intellectually curious right up until her death. Her close friendships and her deep love for her grandchildren sustained her throughout her long life. Eunice will be greatly missed by her family and her ‘pals’. Eunice is survived by her son William, and wife Anne, of Montpelier, Vt.; her grandchildren Olivia Fraser, of Woodsville, N.H., Patrick Fraser, of Ann Arbor, Mich., Claire Fraser, of Evanston, Ill., and Angus Fraser, of Montpelier, Vt. Besides her parents, Eunice was predeceased by her four siblings and their spouses; and her beloved husband, William Fraser, who passed away in 1968. She was also predeceased by her ‘adopted daughter’, Diana Warren. Eunice’s family would like to express gratitude to the staff at Sunnybrook Senior living for the loving care they offered Eunice during her few months with them. Her family would also like to express deep gratitude to Eunice’s friends, particularly Catherine Buotte, who stayed so devoted to her in her later years. A Celebration of Eunice’s life and a reception will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. at the Taste of Maine Restaurant in Woolwich. She will be buried next to her husband in a private ceremony at Oak Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . If desired, contributions in her name may be made to the University of Maine Farmington Scholarship Fund or the Patten Free Library in Bath.

