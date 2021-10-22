SOUTH PORTLAND – Madeline Quinlan Farrugia, 88, of South Portland, died peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.

Madeline was born on August 6, 1933 in Montreal, Quebec. She was the second oldest of 14 children born to Felix H. and Margaret J. (McCrossan) Quinlan. Madeline lived on the family farm in Cornwall, Ontario where she attended school. She later moved back to Montreal where she worked at Reader’s Digest.

While living in Montreal a friend, Bernice Iwanicki, who later became her sister-in-law, introduced her to John A. Farrugia Sr. On May 5, 1956 Madeline and John were married and started their family while living in Canada. In 1959, John and Madeline moved to Maine to continue to raise their family, to work and to become naturalized citizens. They resided in Falmouth and raised their children there for many years.

Madeline loved to entertain and host dinner parties. She enjoyed traveling with her former husband and children and had fond memories of trips to Mexico, Aruba, Spain, the Canary Islands and Ireland. Madeline worked for Sears, Roebuck and Company for 20 years where she made many friends and enjoyed working with people. She also worked at L.L.Bean before finally retiring. In her retirement, Madeline spent a lot of her time with her six grandchildren. She also enjoyed socializing with friends at her retirement community.

Madeline is survived by her three children, John Jr. of Connecticut, Mary Siepert of Falmouth, Pauline Doane (Joseph) of Cape Elizabeth and Michel Siepert of Cape Elizabeth. Madeline is also survived by her grandchildren Evan (Kate) Siepert, Cooper and Alden Siepert, Carolyn (Matt) Burns, Joey and Peter Doane.

Madeline was predeceased by her former husband, John A. Farrugia Sr.

The Family would like to thank all the nurses and caregivers at Pinnacle Health and Rehab where Madeline spent her final years.

