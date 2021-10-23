We should all celebrate the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention report that two-thirds of all Mainers have received full COVID vaccination. This remarkable accomplishment will be even more impressive soon, when young kids begin receiving their shots.
Through a blizzard of information and misinformation, Maine people have put the state on a trajectory to put the pandemic behind and allow for the return to life and business as usual.
Putting politics aside, if that is ever possible again, we should share a high five and look forward to a holiday season that could look like the “good old days” of 2019!
Peter Lowell
Bridgton
