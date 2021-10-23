On Oct. 19, a letter deemed the plastic bags in which newspapers are delivered a problem. Well, as a subscriber, I find wet papers a problem. That includes heavy dew.

So let me suggest that people give their newspaper bags to neighbors who need bags for dog waste. If there are no such neighbors, save the bags and take them to an animal shelter. They always need “doggie” bags.

And the bags always come in handy to cover mittens from wet snow while shoveling. Or you can braid them and use them as a base for a wreath. Or if your grandkids need something to take wet socks home in, or, or, or … (Think of some things you formerly used grocery bags for, e.g., wet trash, etc.)

Jan Roberson

Harpswell

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: