ORONO — Keenan Suthers scored with less than four minutes left in the third period and the University of Maine men’s hockey team skated to a 3-3 tie with Sacred Heart on Saturday at Alfond Arena.

Sacred Heart (2-3-1) jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a goal by Austin Magera. Maine (0-3-1) tied it in the second when Matthew Fawcett scored, but Sacred Hart retook the lead with six seconds left in the period when Dakota Raabe scored. The Pioneers went up two when Nick Boyagian scored early in the third period. Adrien Bisson pulled Maine within a goal at just under 10 minutes left in the third.

Matthew Thiessen stopped 16 shots for UMaine, while Justin Robbins had 34 saves for Sacred Heart.

FIELD HOCKEY

SOUTHERN MAINE 2, KEENE STATE 1: Brooke Carson scored an unassisted goal late in the fourth quarter to lift the Huskies (11-7, 8-3 Little East) past the Owls (8-10, 8-2) in Gorham.

Grace Taylor scored early in the second quarter to give Keene State a 1-0 lead. Abigail Chartier scored just before halftime to tie it

Molly Edmark had seven saves for Keene State, while Julianna Kiklis stopped six shots for the Huskies.

AMHERST 4, COLBY 0: Muffie Mazambani scored two of her three goals in the second half as the Mammouth (10-3, 5-3 NESCAC) beat the Mules (5-7, 1-7) in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Sam Maynard also scored for Amherst.

Hattie Baker stopped 13 shots for Colby.

JOHNSON & WALES 2, ST. JOSEPH’S 1: Claire Decker scored 1:25 into the game and added an unassisted goal in the 10th minute as the Lions (12-3, 8-1 GNAC) beat the Monks (12-4, 8-2) in Providence, Rhode Island.

Megan Quirion scored for St. Joseph’s in the fourth quarter with an assist from Aimee Adams.

Madison Flaxington had a pair of saves for Johnson & Wales, while Heather Rohr and Kassidy Collins combined for two saves for the Monks.

WILLIAMS 3, BATES 2: Emily Batchelor scored with an assist from Elizabeth Welch 3:19 into overtime as the Ephs (11-3, 6-3 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (6-8, 2-7) in Lewiston.

Molly Hellerman and Catherine Torres also scored for Williams.

Caroline Grady had a first-half goals and Paige Cote scored 3:12 into the fourth quarter to tie it for Bates.

Carson Stephenson and Gates Tenerowicz split time for the Ephs, combining for nine saves and Grace Biddle had five saves for the Bobcats.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1, NICHOLS 0: Tori Keyes broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the 59th minute from Jessy Shore as the Nor’easters (10-5-1, 6-2 Commonwealth Coast) topped the Bison (4-11-1, 0-8) in Biddeford.

Adie Hughes recorded seven saves for Nichols, while Sydney Gillingham only needed to make a single save for UNE.

AMHERST 5, COLBY 0: Sierra Rosado had a pair of first-half goals as the Mammoth (12-1-1, 7-1-1 NESCAC) beat the Mules (4-7-2, 0-7-2) in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Ruby Hastie added a first-half goal for Amherst, while Isabel Stern and Patience Kum also scored.

Emily McMaster stopped seven shots for Colby, while Mika Fisher recorded four saves for the Mammoth.

WILLIAMS 1, BATES 0: Tori Huang scored an unassisted goal in the 53rd minute and Chelsea Taylor stopped all four shots she faced as the Ephs (6-7-1, 4-4-0 NESCAC) shutout the Bobcats (3-9-2, 1-8-0) at Lewiston.

Chase Crawford had seven saves for Bates.

SOUTHERN MAINE 4, KEENE STATE 0: Alexandria Allain scored two early goals to lift the Huskies (11-2-3, 4-2-1 LEC) to a victory over the Owls (6-10-1, 2-5-0) in Keene, N.H.

Allain scored unassisted at 15:15 and 18:08, with Ciera Berthiaume and Aly Veilleux each adding a second-half goal for USM. Bre Atwood tallied six saves in net.

Rebecca Koziara and Abigail Terrinca split time in goal for Keene State and Koziara made three saves.

MEN’S SOCCER

ST. JOSEPH’S 1, COLBY-SAWYER 0: Noah Elmore finished off a feed from Colin Grant in the 29th minute and the Monks (12-1-2, 11-0-0 GNAC) beat the Chargers (5-9-0, 5-7-0) in Standish.

Lucas Boetsch stopped 10 shots for Colby-Sawyer, Rowan Daligan recorded the shutout making three saves for St. Joseph’s.

AMHERST 2, COLBY 0: Laurens ten Cate scored with an assist from Ada Okorogheye in the first half as the Mammoths (11-2-1, 6-2-1) beat the Mules (6-7-1, 3-5-1) in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Jonny Novak added a goal with an assist from Niall Murphy for Amherst (11-2-1, 6-2-1 NESCAC) in the 71st minute.

Jared McNair for Colby (6-7-1, 3-5-1) had three saves.

KEENE STATE 2, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Mbambi Mbungu scored in each half as the Owls (5-6-3, 3-1-2 Little East) beat the Huskies (4-10-1, 0-7) in Gorham.

Ethan Rose and Noah Spaulding each had an assist for Keene State. Nate Howard had five saves.

Hayes Estrella had five saves for Southern Maine.

NICHOLS 2, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Colby Knight took a pass from Nick Cancellaro and put in to the bottom right corner to opened the scoring 18:40 into the game and Miron Jusufi added a goal from Dawson Quint in the 34th minute as the Bison (5-8-0, 1-7-0 CCC) downed the Nor’easters (1-14-1, 0-8-0) at Biddeford.

Triston O’Hagan made seven saves for UNE, while Franco Barreto Santana stopped both shots faced for the Nichols shutout.

WILLIAMS 1, BATES 0: Nathan Strong scored in the 82nd minute and the Ephs (7-5-2, 3-4-2 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (6-8, 3-6) in Lewiston.

Ben Diffley had four saves for Williams, while Bruce David had four saves for Bates.

