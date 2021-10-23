LOS ANGELES – A frustrating opening week filled with turnovers, missed defensive assignments and chemistry questions boiled over for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday when Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard had to be separated during a bench altercation.

The exchange, which occurred in the second quarter following a pick-and-roll defense coverage breakdown, began when Davis followed Howard toward the bench and stood over the veteran center as he took a seat during a timeout. Howard then stood up to continue the conversation before Davis pushed Howard’s forearms, causing Howard to stumble back toward the row of seats. Multiple teammates then intervened to separate the two players, but Davis pointed at Howard before backing off.

The Lakers, who entered the season as favorites to win the Western Conference, fell to 0-2 after a 115-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center. The argument between Davis and Howard took place as Phoenix seized control of the contest by winning the second quarter, 34-18.

“When you’re getting your (expletive) kicked, sometimes those conversations get heated,” Lakers Coach Frank Vogel said. “Those guys love each other. They talked it out. That’s going to happen from time to time. I’d rather our guys care than not care.”

While the Lakers fell behind by as many as 32 points in the second half, there didn’t appear to be any lingering animosity between Davis and Howard, who were teammates on the Lakers’ 2020 title team. Both players remained in the court area for the duration of the game, and they clapped hands during one third-quarter timeout. Howard cheered on his teammates from the bench during the third quarter but didn’t re-enter the game in the second half.

Davis and Howard played down their argument during their postgame news conferences.

“Two guys, very competitive, just want to win games,” Davis said. “It’s over with. Y’all can look at it any way y’all want to look at it. That’s on y’all. … I was saying one thing and he was saying another on the scheme. Then one thing led to another. We talked about it and left it in the locker room at halftime.”

Howard repeatedly insisted that the issue was “squashed” and added that he “didn’t say anything negative” to Davis during their conversation.

“We’re grown men,” Howard said. “Things happen. There’s no issue between me and him. That’s my brother. That’s my teammate. … We were upset about a play. We both got into our feelings. It happens. I don’t want anybody to make this an issue between me and AD.”

Vogel said that Howard remained on the bench during the second half for strategic, rather than disciplinary, reasons.

“We wanted to change the game,” he said. “We were down big. We wanted to look at a smaller lineup.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »