CHICAGO — Lucas Raymond had three goals and an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the winless Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 on Sunday night.

Tyler Bertuzzi added a goal and two assists as Detroit bounced back nicely after a 6-1 loss at Montreal on Saturday night. Carter Rowney and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 32 saves.

The 19-year-old Raymond, the No. 4 overall pick in last year’s draft, recorded his first career hat trick in his sixth NHL game.

Short-handed Chicago dropped to 0-5-1 in a nightmarish start for a team with playoff aspirations. It has yet to lead this season; at 360 minutes, 57 seconds, it’s the NHL’s longest such streak to open a campaign since at least the 1979-80 season, according to Sportradar.

The Blackhawks played without Patrick Kane, Riley Stillman and Jujhar Khaira because of the league’s COVID-19 protocol. Assistant coach Marc Crawford also was absent because of the protocol.

The crowd of 19,042 stopped the Blackhawks’ sellout streak at 535 games. There were periodic boos the whole night, broken up by an occasional “Let’s go Red Wings!” coming from a vocal group of fans in the upper deck.

PREDATORS 5, WILD 2: Roman Josi had a four-point game, Connor Ingram won his first NHL start, and visiting Nashville snapped Minnesota’s season-opening four-game winning streak.

Ryan Johansen scored twice and Matt Duchene added three assists for the Predators, who have won eight of their last nine games against Minnesota, allowing two or fewer goals in seven of those wins.

Nick Bjugstad and Nico Sturm scored for Minnesota, which was looking to open a season with five straight victories for the first time since 2007-08.

SENATORS: Ottawa acquired center Dylan Gambrell from the San Jose Sharks for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick, adding some depth in the middle after a string of injuries.

Gambrell, the 25-year-old former University of Denver player selected 60th overall by San Jose in 2016, had an assist in three games this season for the San Jose Barracuda in the American Hockey League. He has 10 goals and 13 assists in 110 regular-season games in parts of four seasons in the NHL.

