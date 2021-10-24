AUTO RACING

Max Verstappen held off rival Lewis Hamilton over the final laps of the U.S. Grand Prix on Sunday in Austin, Texas, to win for the eighth time this season and double his lead in the Formula One standings.

Verstappen now leads Hamilton, a seven-time series champion, by 12 points with five races remaining.

Hamilton in his Mercedes was bearing down on Verstappen over the final 18 laps and cut the Red Bull driver’s lead to less than 1 second by the final lap but couldn’t make a pass at the end.

GOLF

PGA: Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama had three birdies in five holes on the back nine and eagled the 18th for a five-stroke victory at the PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship on Sunday in Chiba, Japan.

Matsuyama finished with a 65 and a 15-under total of 265 at Narashino Country Club. It was his seventh PGA Tour victory.

Brendan Steele (66) and Cameron Tringale (69) tied for second.

LPGA: Jin Young Ko birdied her first playoff hole against fellow South Korean player Hee Jeong Lim to win the BMW Ladies Championship in Busan, South Korea.

Lim led by four strokes going into the final round, but Ko’s 8-under 64 moved her to 22-under 266, level with Lim after her final-round 68.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Jeff Winther of Denmark shot an even-par 70 to win the Mallorca Open for his first European Tour title.

Winther finished at 15 under. Spaniards Jorge Campillo (69) and Pep Angles (67) and Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg (68) tied for second, one shot back.

COLLEGES

FIELD HOCKEY: Hannah Davis, Julia Ross and Poppy Lambert scored in a five-minute span of the third quarter, leading Maine (12-6) to a 3-1 win over Dartmouth (4-10) in Hanover, New Hampshire.

The Black Bears, who have already clinched the No. 1 seed for the America East tournament, end their regular season next Sunday at New Hampshire.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Abby Kraemer scored in the first half for Maine (3-6-4, 1-5-2 America East), but Hartford (8-3-4, 3-2-3) got the tying goal midway through the second half as the teams played to a 1-1 draw in Orono.

FOOTBALL: Alabama inched up to No. 3 in The Associated Press poll behind top-ranked Georgia and No. 2 Cincinnati.

Georgia (63 first-place votes) is a unanimous No. 1 for the third straight week. Alabama jumped ahead of Oklahoma after blowing out Tennessee, while the Sooners were shut out in the first half against Kansas before scoring 35 in the second half and pulling away late.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Mohamed Salah scored for the 10th straight game and completed a hat trick by the 50th minute as visiting Liverpool embarrassed Manchester United, 5-0.

SPAIN: With Lionel Messi no longer around to save the day, Barcelona slumped to another painful loss when it fell 2-1 at home against Real Madrid.

The defeat was another blow to Barcelona, which is in eighth place and has struggled since its financial troubles kept it from re-signing Messi and other players.

ITALY: Napoli’s perfect start to the season came to an end after eight straight victories with a 0-0 draw at Roma.

TENNIS

EUROPEAN OPEN: Jannik Sinner won his fourth title of the year and stayed in contention for the ATP Finals with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Diego Schwartzman in Antwerp, Belgium.

KREMLIN CUP: Anett Kontaveit twice came back from the brink of defeat to beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the final at Moscow, staying in contention for a place at the WTA Finals.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Swiss skier Marco Odermatt edged surprise first-run leader Roland Leitinger of Austria by .07 of a second to win the season-opening men’s giant slalom in Solden, Austria.

American racer River Radamus, who impressed with an acrobatic recovery during his first run, finished sixth for his best World Cup result.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »