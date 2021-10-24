TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady has become the first to throw 600 touchdown passes in the regular season.
The Tampa Bay star reached the milestone with a 9-yard toss to Mike Evans that gave the defending Super Bowl champions a 21-0 lead over Chicago in the final seconds of the first quarter.
It was the second TD of the day for the seven-time champ Brady. The first was a 4-yarder to Chris Godwin.
Brady wasn’t having to take the Buccaneers far for points. Jaelon Darden returned a punt 43 yards to set up a short drive to Leonard Fournette’s 2-yard scoring run. Brady’s TD passes capped drives of 40 and 35 yards.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
News
Crew member who gave Baldwin gun subject of prior complaint
-
News
Let computers do it: Film set tragedy spurs call to ban guns
-
Local & State
Man arrested in connection with more vandalism at Monument Square businesses
-
Business
Facebook dithered in curbing divisive user content in India
-
Sports
Tom Brady becomes first NFL quarterback with 600 TD passes
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.