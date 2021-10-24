TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady has become the first to throw 600 touchdown passes in the regular season.

The Tampa Bay star reached the milestone with a 9-yard toss to Mike Evans that gave the defending Super Bowl champions a 21-0 lead over Chicago in the final seconds of the first quarter.

It was the second TD of the day for the seven-time champ Brady. The first was a 4-yarder to Chris Godwin.

Brady wasn’t having to take the Buccaneers far for points. Jaelon Darden returned a punt 43 yards to set up a short drive to Leonard Fournette’s 2-yard scoring run. Brady’s TD passes capped drives of 40 and 35 yards.

