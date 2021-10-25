Play me a song

Exhibits/Galleries

“Autumn,” featuring John Bowdren, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday until Oct. 31, Hawk Ridge Farm, 90 Minot Road, Pownal. Outdoor sculpture garden by reservation only. Free, junelacombesculpture.com.

Call for Submissions: Chocolate Church Arts Center accepting works from Midcoast area photographers until Oct. 31, details at chocolate.na.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/11560.

Maine Media, free, online conversations on diverse topics in photo, film, book arts and writing through Dec. 8, mainemedia.edu/events/lectures.

“Scenes of Maine,” annual exhibit of paintings, through October, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland, richardboydartgallery.com.

“Transformation/Identity,” through Nov. 27 at Chocolate Church Arts Center Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath. Artists Jennifer Goldfinger and Kathryn Geismar.

Wednesday 11/3

“CRANKIE”: Storytelling on Scrolls with Lucky Platt,” hosted by Richard Smith online, 1 p.m. via Maine Media Workshops + College, free, bit.ly/3AWWNa0.

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective, multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St. Portland.

Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland: “Sagadahoc County through the Eastern Eye: Selections from the Penobscot Marine Museum,” “Begin Again: reckoning with intolerance in Maine,” “Passing the time: artwork by World War II German Prisoners of War in Aroostook County,” through Dec. 31, mainehistory.org.

“Re|Framing the Collection: New Considerations in European and American Art, 1475-1875,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, to Dec. 31, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org/exhibitions.

“Transformations: New Acquisitions of Global Contemporary Art,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, to Jan. 30.

Film

The Bicycle Film Festival, through Nov. 1, virtual event of short films with portion of all ticket sales supporting the BCM, bicyclefilmfestival.com/tickets.

Saturday 10/30

“The Phantom of the Opera,” 1925 American silent horror film with live accompaniment by Municipal Organist James Kennerley on the Kotzschmar organ, 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, Myrtle Street, Portland. $18-$23, porttix.com/tickets-and-events/kotzschmar-organ.

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater, virtual screenings via theapohadiontheater.com.

Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Museums

Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland: “Dancing in the Light” by Arthur Fink, “Deep Sea” by Michel Droge and “Reflectors, Emitters and Diffusers” by PSBL, through Nov. 12.

Portland Museum of Art: “Clifford Ross: Sightlines,” major survey of one of the world’s preeminent multimedia artists, masks required for all, through Jan. 9. portlandmuseum.org.

Victoria Mansion,

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick : “There is a Woman in Every Color,” through Jan. 30, e xamines the representation of Black women over the past two centuries; “New Views of the Middle Ages: Highlights from the Wyvern Collection,” through Feb. 27, hours at bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Antidote online at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org/antidote.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum at Bowdoin College, Brunswick, collections and exhibitions online at bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Street, portlandmuseum.org.

Music

Friday 10/29

An Evening With Goose, 8 p.m. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $32.

Orrin Evans Trio, 8 p.m., SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $12, eventbrite.com.

Paintin’ P-Town Brown: A Tribute To Ween, 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland.

Saturday 10/30

Carole Wise & Friends, 7 p.m., Cadenza in Freeport. Celebrating the release of “Long Way Home,” visitfreeport.com.

Afrobeat Saturdays, 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. Free.

Thursday 11/4

Michael Bostock | Noonday Concert Series, 12:15 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. Free, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Affirmation, 7 p.m., Palaver Strings joins forces with chamber ensemble Warp Trio, One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $10- $20, palaverstrings.org.

Friday 11/5

Unfinished Blues Band, 7 p.m., Cadenza, Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

portBOWIE – A Celebration of David Bowie, 7 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $12/$15.

Pat Metheny – Side Eye, 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $35-$65.

Saturday 11/6

Piano Men, 7:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. Local music legend Joe Boucher’s tribute to the music of Billy Joel and Elton John, portlandsymphony.org.

Kitchen Dwellers, 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., $12/$15.

Dirty Deeds, 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $15-$19.

Turkuaz, 9 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $22.

Ongoing

80’s n Retro Party, rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St, Portland. flasklounge.com.

Darlin’ Corey, 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Irish Music Night, 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.

Karaoke, 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Theater/Dance

“Cabaret,” Nov. 5-21, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m., The Portland Players, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland​, portlandplayerstix.org/webtiks/webtiks.asp.

“Do Not Move Stones,” on demand through Nov. 13. Free, isletheater.org.

“Impossible Dreams: A Musical Revue,” co-presented by the Chocolate Church Arts Center and Studio Theatre of Bath at CCAC, 804 Washington St., Bath. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 and 6, $12/$15.

Jane Austen’s “Lady Susan,” presented by Good Theater at St. Lawrence Arts, Munjoy Hill, Portland, through Nov. 14, $27-$34, goodtheater.ticketspice.com/ls.

Maine Playwrights Festival, open for new scripts by Maine playwrights. Deadline for submissions is Nov. 28, acorn-productions.org.

“Middletown,” by Will Eno, The Theatre Company at Falmouth High School, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28, 29 and 30, Falmouth High School Theater, $12, showtix4u.com/event-details/56901.

“The Music Man,” Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5-14, chocolatechurcharts.org.

“MY WITCH: Margaret Hamilton’s Stories of Maine, Hollywood, and Beyond!”, produced by Snowlion Repertory Company Oct. 29-31 at Meetinghouse Arts in Freeport.

“Perseverance,” by Maine playwright Callie Kimball, live at Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., stream through Oct. 31. A 20th-century African-American schoolteacher is determined to elevate her students; 100 years later, a white teacher runs for office. Pay-what-you-can, portlandstage.org/show/perserverance.

“You Got Older,” by Clare Barron, through Oct. 31, Mad Horse Theatre Company, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. Pay-what-you-decide after the performance. Masks, vax or proof of a negative PCR test required. Reserve at 747-4148, madhorse.com.

Friday 10/29

“Little Shop of Horrors,” 7 p.m., Tophat Productions at Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. Classically trained opera singer puts a miniature twist on horror comedy rock musical, $15-$22, tickettailor.com.

Thursday 11/4

“Cartography,” 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. Inflatable rafts on the Mediterranean. Dark holds of cargo trucks. Family photos hidden carefully in a backpack. $35-$45, portlandovations.org.

