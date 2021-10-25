Katie McNally & Neil Pearlman

7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Dance Hall, 7 Walker St., Kittery, $15. thedancehallkittery.org.

You won’t have to venture any farther than Kittery to enjoy the musical traditions of Scotland and Cape Breton. Katie McNally will dazzle you with her fiddle and Neil Pearlman will do the same with his piano. The Portland-based musicians are both active in other musical acts but have carved out their own sound and presence as an exhilarating duo.

Purple Brainz 8: A Halloween Tribute 2 Prince

9 p.m. Saturday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $20, 18-plus. auramaine.com.

Dearly beloved, you will gather on Saturday night in Portland to get through this thing called life with a little help from Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones. They’re a local tribute act to Prince and you’ll be partying like it’s 1999. So put on that raspberry beret and find somewhere to park your little red corvette. No need to watch any episodes of “Dynasty” though you may want to don a costume; it is, after all, Halloween weekend. Dig if you will the picture of you and your friends engaged in one hell of a party.

Gary Clark Jr.

8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $45 in advance, $50 day of show. statetheatreportland.com.

In 2014, Gary Clark Jr.’s song “Please Come Home” won him a Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance. Two albums have followed, including 2019’s “This Land,” which won him three more Grammys for Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Contemporary Blues Album. Let’s hope the State Theatre is well insured as Clark Jr. most certainly will blow the roof off the place or set it on fire with his scorching guitar and vocals.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: