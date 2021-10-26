Maine on Tuesday reported 882 new cases of COVID-19 over a three-day period, and 25 additional deaths.

Typically when there is a one-day spike in deaths, it is partly because the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has conducted a periodic review of death certificates going back weeks or months, when it finds more people who died as a result of COVID-19.

The 882 cases reflect case counts from Saturday, Sunday and Monday, as the agency no longer reports cases on weekends.

The seven-day average of daily new cases stood at 464 on Tuesday, compared to 527.9 a week ago and 520.7 a month ago.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has reported 101,849 cases of COVID-19, and 1,147 deaths.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 hospitalizations spiked Monday in Maine – the latest data available – increasing by 22 patients in one day.

Maine reported 223 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, compared with 201 on Sunday. Hospitalizations peaked at 235 patients on Sept. 25, declined to 152 by Oct. 7, but have increased again during the past two weeks.

The overwhelming majority of those hospitalized have either been unvaccinated or are fully vaccinated but older with other serious health conditions, according to health officials.

On the vaccination from 909,948 Maine people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, representing 67.7 percent of the state’s 1.3 million population. The vaccination numbers have been on a slow but steady climb since the summer, but will likely see a significant bump soon if the Pfizer vaccine is approved for schoolchildren.

Federal regulators are on the verge of approving COVID-19 vaccines for ages 5-11, with a Food and Drug Administration advisory board set to meet Tuesday to potentially recommend the Pfizer vaccine, followed by a similar U.S. CDC advisory committee next week. If the CDC advisory committee gives the green light, federal regulators could approve the vaccine for use quickly.

That means the vaccine rollout for elementary-aged children could begin as soon as next week, setting the stage for a significant increase – possibly 5-7 percent – in the percentage of the state population that is immunized. About 100,000 schoolchildren would become eligible.

The higher the overall vaccination rate, the stronger likelihood that reductions in COVID-19 transmission will be long-lasting, public health experts have said. Also, school children, because they interact with large numbers of children and adults at school, can be vectors of the disease.

Maine is expected to offer the vaccine to newly-eligible schoolchildren at school-based clinics, pediatrician’s offices and drug stores, among other places.

