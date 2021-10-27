Thousands of Mainers were without power Wednesday morning after a blustery Nor’easter moved into Maine on Tuesday night.

Central Maine Power reported the greatest number of outages in southern, coastal areas. More than 8,000 customers in York County and 6,000 in Cumberland County did not have power before 9 a.m. A half dozen other counties reported more than 1,000 outages each. The utility appeared to be getting homes back online, though, and the total number dropped from more than 26,000 to 16,000 over the course of two hours in the morning.

The National Weather Service also expanded a wind advisory Wednesday morning for coastal Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Cumberland and York counties. That advisory is in effect until noon. The forecast called for gusts up to 55 miles per hour.

The Wind Advisory has been expanded this morning. Windy conditions continue today with winds decreasing this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/qSYdAZNJFY — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) October 27, 2021

“Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects,” the advisory says. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”

Andy Pohl, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Gray, said Massachusetts got the brunt of the storm that moved up from the mid-Atlantic states during the day. In Maine, the wind ended up being the bigger event than the rain. Cumberland County got gusts up to 40 to 50 miles per hour, and the buoy just off the Portland coast hit 54 miles per hour.

“It will be diminishing as the day progresses,” Pohl said at 9 a.m. “The worst of it is probably over, but it’s still going to be windy for the next six to eight hours.”

Most of the coast got about an inch of rain, he said, but the wet weather would continue on and off Wednesday.

“We’re by no means done with the rain,” he said.

A coastal flood advisory is also in place for parts of York County until 5 p.m. The weather service advised people to allow extra time for possible road closures and to avoid driving into water of unknown depth.

For those without power, restoration times were unclear. In Cape Elizabeth, where 2,000 of 4,500 customers were without power, the estimated restoration time was listed as “assessing” at 8 a.m. Wednesday. But the 2,400 people without power in York are estimated to get service back by 10:30 a.m.

CMP said in a statement Tuesday evening that it was prepared for Wednesday’s storm. The utility has 650,000 customers.

“We have 200 CMP line workers, 472 contractors and 22o tree workers ready to respond,” said Kerri Therriault, the company’s director of electric operations. “We will ensure safety, assess damage and restore power overnight with a full contingent ready to respond before dawn. Given the expected winds speeds we must be very cautious about line workers in buckets as it is simply unsafe for them to be in the air in high winds.”

CMP anticipated that most outages would be caused by trees and branches falling on power lines. Trees still have plenty of leaves, making branches heavier and more prone to snapping in high winds. Heavy rain was likely to saturate and soften the ground, leaving trees more vulnerable to getting uprooted.

This story will be updated.

