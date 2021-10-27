State health officials reported 620 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and seven additional deaths as the current wave of transmission shows few signs of receding.

On Tuesday, the state reported 882 cases for the three-day period from Saturday through Monday, which was a slight decrease from recent daily totals. In addition, 25 deaths were reported Tuesday, although all but six occurred earlier this month and were added following a routine review of all death certificates.

The seven-day case average stands at about 460, which is virtually unchanged from this time last month.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 102,469 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in Maine and 1,154 people have died, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Both remain among the lowest per capita of any state.

Hospitalizations had not been updated Wednesday morning, but as of Tuesday there were 215 individuals in the hospital with COVID-19 in Maine, including 71 in critical care and 30 on ventilators. Even as hospitalizations have declined across the country in recent weeks, the numbers remain high in Maine, and health care providers have been forced to adapt.

On Tuesday, officials with MaineHealth, the parent organization of Portland’s Maine Medical Center and other hospitals, said roughly one-third of all elective surgeries are being delayed, and there is a backlog of 1,500 procedures. Other hospitals also have cut back on some services temporarily.

“It will get worse in terms of some of those delays. There’s not an easy solution, or easy end in sight,” said Dr. Joan Boomsma, MaineHealth’s chief medical officer.

Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah is scheduled to host a media briefing at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

As for vaccinations, the pace has accelerated in Maine this week now that all three vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – have been approved for additional, or booster, doses.

As of Wednesday, Maine has administered 915,285 final doses of vaccine, which accounts for 68.1 percent of all residents and 77.3 percent of those 12 and older who are eligible. Additionally, 78,99 8people have gotten third doses thus far, according to the CDC.

By next week, the Pfizer vaccine could be approved for children ages 5 to 11.

