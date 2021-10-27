WESTBROOK – William Thomas Loring, born Feb. 12, 1953 to Martha (McCusker) and William James Loring II, died Oct. 24, 2021 at home surrounded by family and friends after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in South Portland, he was the fourth child of six. He graduated from South Portland High School in 1971 and attended the University of Maine in Orono, studying journalism. Ultimately, he returned to South Portland and began a career with the local telephone company as a line technician. He spent 30 years with Verizon until his retirement in 2006. It was here that he met his wife Donna. Bill loved writing, especially poetry. He also was drawn to local politics, serving several terms as Councilman for Ward 5 in Westbrook.Bill spent much of his free time growing his own personal garden, baking and dabbling in home DIY projects. Bill enjoyed a lifetime of summers at the family’s camp located on Little Sebago Lake where the Loring families would gather for clam and lobster bakes, annual 4th of July celebrations, wedding anniversaries and summer birthdays. Bill was active in AA later in life where he found his sobriety and helped support others in their path to recovery, cultivating many strong friendships.In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his wife of 35 years, Donna (Porell); and mother-in-law, Marcella (Legere) Porell. He is survived by his brothers Jim and wife Roseanne (Gribbin) Loring of Newtown, Conn., Joe and wife Candy (Cianchette) Loring of North Yarmouth, sisters Jane Pelletier of Cumming, Ga., Ann and husband Mark Sullivan of East Newmarket, Md., and Mary Strout of Topsham; daughter Kim Loring and grandson Malik Wright of Lake Wylie, S.C., daughter Deanna and husband Matt Blanchard and grandsons Cooper and Bodhi of Windham, and son Billy and wife Danielle (Mansolillo) Loring and grandchildren Dominic, Mason, London and Mia of Falmouth. Bill was also uncle to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. ﻿A wake will be held at Levey Chapel located at 471 Deering Avenue in Portland on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. ﻿Arrangements are under the care and guidance of Coastal Cremation Services.To share memories of Bill, or to leave the family an online condolence,please visit http://www.Coastalcremationservices.com

The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made to:Maine Cancer Foundation170 U.S. Rt. 1, Suite 250 Falmouth, ME 04105

