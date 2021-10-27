SOUTH PORTLAND — Crews are working to fix a broken sewer main that closed Willard Beach on Wednesday and likely will keep it closed through Thursday.
City Manager Scott Morelli said the break occurred Tuesday evening in a section of sewerage that extends onto the beach, which overlooks Simonton Cove and Casco Bay beyond.
Morelli said it was unclear how much sewage had spilled onto the beach or into the bay. That information will be reported to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, he said.
Fixing the break has been challenging because it occurred during a storm that brought dousing rain and wind, Morelli said.
