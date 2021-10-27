YARMOUTH — Steve Fulton scored all three goals as top-seeded Yarmouth beat No. 8 York 3-0 in a Class B South boys’ soccer quarterfinal Wednesday afternoon.
The Clippers (14-0-2) advanced to face Greely or Freeport in the semifinals.
Fulton’s first goal was assisted by his brother, Jonny. Isaac Grondin set up the second goal that made it 2-0 at halftime.
Fulton completed his hat trick in the second half, heading home a corner kick from Truman Peters.
York finished with a 7-7-2 record.
SOUTH PORTLAND 2, BONNY EAGLE 0: A pair of goals in the final 10 minutes gave the third-seeded Red Riots (11-2-3) a Class A South quarterfinal victory against the 11th-seeded Scots (5-9-2) in South Portland.
Divin Mpinga broke the tie in the 72nd minute and Nzuzi Mvula connected just two minutes later as South Portland advanced to face No. 7 Gorham. Thomas Caouette made three saves for the Red Riots.
Bonny Eagle keeper Maximus Koons stopped four shots.
WAYNFLETE 2, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Henry Hart put the second-seeded Flyers (11-2-2) in front just four minutes into the match, and Nils Burton-Johanson added a second-half goal as Waynflete (11-2-2) advanced to the Class C South semifinals with a victory over the 10th-seeded Hawks (6-8-2) at Deering High School.
Roan Hopkins and Liam Anderson each got an assist.
The Flyers will face No. 3 Lisbon at 2:30 p.m. Friday, again at Deering High.
Sacopee keeper Wyatt Buker made 11 saves.
NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 2, BUCKFIELD 1: Chas Rohde scored twice in the second half to send the No. 3 Panthers (9-4-2) past the No. 6 Bucks (7-6-2) in a Class D South quarterfinal in Yarmouth.
Rohde broke a scoreless tie in the 46th minute, then doubled NYA’s lead in the 62nd minute.
Michael Belleau made two saves for the Panthers.
Hunter Driscoll got Buckfield on the board with two minutes to play, after a shot by Terry Valles hit the post. Gavin Charest stopped 18 shots for the Bucks.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Cheap antidepressant shows promise in treating COVID-19
-
Varsity Maine
Field hockey: Keller’s overtime goal lifts Biddeford past Gorham, 3-2
-
Nation & World
WHO: Europe had most COVID-19 cases, deaths over last week
-
Varsity Maine
Boys’ soccer: No. 7 Gorham knocks off No. 2 Scarborough in penalty kicks
-
Varsity Maine
Wednesday’s boys’ high school roundup: Unbeaten Yarmouth shuts out York
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.