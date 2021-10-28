RALEIGH, N.C. — Frederik Andersen made 33 saves for his first shutout with Carolina, giving the Hurricanes their best six-game start in franchise history with a 3-0 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.
The Hurricanes are 6-0-0 – an opening streak that’s one game longer than two seasons ago. They’ve also only used Andersen in goal this season. He became the seventh goalie in NHL history to win each of his team’s first six games of a season.
Tony DeAngelo and Nino Niederreiter scored for the Hurricanes, and Andrei Svechnikov added an empty-net goal.
The Bruins lost to an unbeaten team for the second night in a row after falling 4-1 to the Florida Panthers a night earlier in the start of a two-game road trip.
Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman stopped 21 shots.
The Hurricanes killed all three of Boston’s third-period power plays, including 61 seconds of a two-man advantage.
DeAngelo, who was signed in the offseason, recorded his first goal with the Hurricanes.
Niederreiter’s goal came 18 seconds into a second-period power play. He made a pass toward the crease, with the puck bouncing off Boston defenseman Derek Forbort.
That goal included an assist for Andersen for his first point of the season and the 10th point of his NHL career.
The Bruins posted at least three goals in each of their first four games. They’ve been held to just one goal on 64 shots the past two games.
DeAngelo’s goal was the first goal by a Carolina defenseman this season. Brady Skjei, who had been his teammate from 2017-20 with the New York Rangers, was credited with an assist.
