YARMOUTH – Diane Richards Hibbard, 70, a much-loved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully on Oct. 22, 2021, with her husband and daughters holding her hand. She was an incredibly compassionate, kind, and loving woman who will be missed greatly by her friends and family.

Diane was a very talented gardener, entertainer, and caretaker. She loved working outside, enjoying the fresh air, making things grow and meeting many wonderful people. She put a lot of energy into creating special moments and memories for friends and family. She was a talented and creative homemaker, an empathetic listener and she was always there for her family.

In her own words, “Daughters like sisters, a husband who never wavered, and so many supportive friends. Life has been good with lots of medical ups and downs. Sam says, “you’ve had 9 lives Mom.” Life has been generous.”

Predeceased by her parents, Leroy and Cynthia Richards, who passed in the mid 90’s and birth father, George Stavrou.

Sadly leaving behind her husband of over 50 years, Bill Hibbard; daughter Krista Bauer and her husband Craig, a very special grandson Charlie, now 12 years old; daughter Samantha Commeau and her partner Kevin DayCoombs and his two boys Bode and Brekin; cousins, Gene and Carol Merrill; aunt, Evelyn Stavrou Hubal; and several cousins; and her extended family including her birth mother, brothers, sisters, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A celebration of her amazing life will be held in June 2022, Diane’s favorite time of year, when hopefully the pandemic has receded and lots of people can come together to remember Diane while her gardens are blooming and nature is fully awake. Details will be shared at a later date.

To view Diane’s full obituary and to express condolences and share memories, please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com

