The Chocolate Church Arts Center (CCAC) will present “Impossible Dreams: A Musical Revue” on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5 and 6. The two shows, presented in collaboration with Studio Theatre of Bath, will feature performances from popular Broadway shows by some of the best actors and singers from past productions staged by the two organizations.

Performers have been asked to select songs that are from their “dream roles,” or from shows that have a special meaning to them. Selections come from such beloved Broadway productions as “Wicked,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Les Miserables,” “Annie” and “Hamilton.” Performers include Courtney Babbidge, Jane Clukey, Hope Horton, Becca Lewis, Cathy Matero, Mark McNeil and Chris Petterson.

In addition to performing, Courtney Babbidge will also provide musical accompaniment. Babbidge has been musical director for dozens of CCAC and Studio Theatre of Bath shows, and will lend his impressive arrangement and piano skills to this show.

The show will be appropriate for audiences of all ages, and will provide the joy and excitement of live theatrical performance during a time when many large-scale productions have been postponed or outright canceled.

CCAC is requiring that all attendees show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test (within 48 hours prior to a performance) at the door. For this show, face coverings are strongly recommended while seated, and required while purchasing concessions and merchandise, or while otherwise interacting with any event personnel.

The Chocolate Church Arts Center is located at 804 Washington St. in Bath. Tickets for “Impossible Dreams: A Musical Revue” are $12 in advance or $15 day of show, and are available at chocolatechurcharts.org or by calling (207) 442-8455.

