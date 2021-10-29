LEWISTON — An own goal with 11:32 remaining capped Brunswick’s comeback from a two-goal deficit as the fifth-seeded Dragons upset top-ranked Lewiston 3-2 in a Class A North boys’ soccer semifinal Friday.
Lewiston (14-1-1), was seeking a fourth straight regional title, built a 2-0 lead in the fist 16 minutes on a pair of unassisted goals by Shafi Ibrahim.
Liam Driscoll put Brunswick (13-3-1) on the board with 5:13 remaining in the first half, assisted by Iain Clendening. Clendening also set up Luke Patterson’s tying goal in the final minute of the half.
The Dragons advance to play No. 2 Camden Hills on Wednesday at Messalonskee High.
WAYNFLETE 4, LISBON 2: The second-seeded Flyers (13-3) scored three second-half goals to defeat the third-seeded Greyhounds (12-2-2) in a Class C South semifinal in Portland.
Samir Sayed put Waynflete up 2-1 with 30 minutes remaining. Two quick goals in the final 15 minutes by Jasper Curtis and Jacob Woodman extended the lead to 4-1.
A goal by Hunter Brissette gave Lisbon a 1-0 lead in the first half.
Waynflete’s Matt Adey put home a Henry Hart corner kick to tie the game.
The Flyers will play for the regional title Tuesday at Lewiston High against No. 1 Mt. Abram.
NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 2, RICHMOND 1: Matt Powers scored the tying goal midway through the second half and Hans-Erik Jerosch got the winner five minutes later as the third-seeded Panthers (10-4-2) rallied past the No. 2 Bobcats (11-5) in a Class D South semifinal at Richmond.
Powers put in a header after a corner kick to tie the game, after Chance Taylor put Richmond ahead with a header early in the second half.
Jerosch also scored off a corner kick, with a shot from just outside the penalty box.
NYA will play for the regional title Tuesday at Messalonskee High against No. 1 Islesboro.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 5, RICHMOND 0: Angel Huntsman scored a pair of goals and the top-seeded Panthers (15-0-1) used a four-goal second half to pull away from the No. 4 Bobcats (8-5) in a Class D South semifinal at Yarmouth.
Hayden Wienckowski and Kailyn McIntyre also scored. Emily Robbins had two assists to help send NYA to Tuesday’s regional final at Messalonskee High against No. 2 Rangeley,
Liz Johnson made 14 saves for Richmond.
FIELD HOCKEY
SKOWHEGAN 4, MESSALONSKEE 1: Layla Conway scored twice in the second quarter to start the top-ranked River Hawks (16-0) on their way to a Class A North semifinal win over the No. 5 Eagles (11-6) in Skowhegan.
Conway opened the scoring, then put Skowhegan ahead for a good after Messalonskee’s Francesa Caccamo tied the game.
Skowhegan broke it open in the third quarter, thanks to goals by Laney LeBlanc and Gemma Kennedy.
