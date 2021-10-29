BRUNSWICK – Robert E. Lear of Westbrook passed away peacefully on Oct. 25, 2021. Robert was born Jan. 30, 1957 in Portland to Stanley and Marjorie Pulsifer Lear. He attended Westbrook schools. He worked various cleaning jobs and in the restaurant business until he became disabled. Robert had a very kind heart and would do anything for anyone. He loved watching all sports college basketball was his favorite. Robert was an AA member for over 16 years which he was very proud of. He loved going to the Sugarloaf AA retreat with his brother Stan. Also enjoyed going to Katahdin with his brother. Robert was predeceased by his mother and father. He is survived by his brother Ed Sprague and wife Georgette, his brother Stanley Lear and sister Frances Lear and husband. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held Sunday Oct. 31, 2021 4 p.m. at Living Waters Christian Church. 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton, Maine.To share memories or send online condolences to the family, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

