Claude Raymond Morgan 1952 – 2021 BOWDOIN – Claude R. Morgan, 69, passed away unexpectedly Monday evening, Oct. 25, 2021 at his home in Bowdoin. He was born July 6, 1952 in New Haven, Conn. to James R. and Juliet (Eurich) Morgan. Claude lived with his father in the MidCoast area since the age of two years. He spent most of his younger years in the Harspwell, Orr’s and Bailey Island area. On Oct. 20, 1973 Claude married Leslie J. Pitcher at St. Paul Episcopal Church in Brunswick. Over the past 50 years Claude has become well known as a carpenter in the MidCoast. He especially enjoyed doing finish carpentry. Claude was predeceased by a brother James R. Morgan Jr.. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Leslie J. Morgan of Bowdoin; a daughter April L. Austin; grandchildren, Evan, Justin and Nicole Edgecomb; sisters Nancy Kerrins of New Hampshire and Marjorie Warner of Connecticut, a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Morgan of Connecticut; two aunts, one uncle; several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday Nov. 1, 2021, at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St. in Brunswick. Private interment will be at a later date in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Harpswell. To leave a note or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com.

Guest Book