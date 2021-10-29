David Manning Chase 1938 – 2021 DURHAM – David Manning Chase, 83, of Durham went to be with his Lord and his eternal home on Oct 2, 2021. He was born on 22 Sept. 1938 in Lisbon Falls and attended public schools there. He retired from Verizon where he had worked for 28 years. Whether you were a co-worker, friend or family, you could always count on Dave for help. After retiring Dave and his wife Rita wintered in Bradenton, Fla. where they enjoyed time with family, and making new friends. In typical Dave fashion, he would often be found lending a helping hand to family, friends, and neighbors. Dave attended East Auburn Baptist Church and for many years Dave took part in the yearly “Christmas Spectacular”. He was also part of the Ministry to help Widows. Dave served in the National Guard for many years. He was called to active duty and stationed at Fort Campbell, Ky. during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was active with the Am Vets and involved in several of their programs. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Elsie Chase, bothers Stanley, Ralph, and Lawrence Judd, Howard Chase, infant daughter Crystal and infant Grandson David. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Rita Chase; son Len Chase and wife Crystal, daughter Victoria Lewis and husband Jeffrey; grandchildren and their spouses Meghann Eberhardt (Kit), Ashley Cote (Shaun), Alyssa Cropley (Anthony), Kimbre Varney (Matt), and Justin Lewis (Stephanie); great-grandchildren Danlen, Phillip, Gideon, Reagan, Avery, Luther, Benjamin, Tre, William, and Amos; sisters Margaret Waters, Pat Jordan and husband Frank, and Elsie Samson, his brothers Danny Chase and wife Beverly, Dale Chase and his wife Tina, Kenneth Chase; and many nieces and nephews. Dave loved life and had a strong faith and deep love for his Lord, a faithful and dedicated love for his wife and family, always showing appreciation for them. Dave enjoyed rebuilding old cars and trucks and going to car cruises. He also shared his love for music, looking forward to singing and playing his guitar at jam sessions in Maine and Florida. During this past year, Dave met life’s challenges with his faith that proved even stronger. Every day he would sing gospel songs, raising his hands praising his Savior all the day long! He left us with precious memories and a testimony that will live on through his family. Rest in God’s arms our loving husband, Dad, Knight in Shining Armor, Prince Charming, Big Turkey, Old Geezer, Grampie Duck. Each one of us carries a piece of you in our hearts. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

