Judith A. Lindsey 1946 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Judith A. Lindsey, 75, passed away Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021,. Judith was born on August 4, 1946, to Walter and Leona Burk of Freeland, Mich. She attended Central Michigan University before marrying Richard Leaman on May 21, 1966. They moved to Maine in 1972, where they raised two sons. Born into a mid-western farming family, Judith loved caring for animals and gardening. She enjoyed creating a festive, well-decorated home for celebrating the holidays with family and friends. Judith took great joy in helping others, taking part in many annual fundraising activities for organizations such as the March of Dimes and the Fight Hard 5K, which raised money for the Dean Snell Cancer Foundation. Judith was preceded in death by her beloved father and mother, Walter and Leona Burk; and her sisters, Joan Burk and Jane E. (Robert) Monge. She is survived by her brother James (Susan) Burk of Charlevoix, Mich.; her son Mark Leaman of Brunswick, her son Noah (Heidi) Leaman of San Jose, Calif.; and her grandchildren Bradford, Boden, and Jacob. In addition, surviving are her aunt, Lois (Dr. E. Malcolm) Field of Saginaw, Mich.; and many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A public visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at the Brackett Funeral Home on Federal Street in Brunswick from noon to 3 p.m. A private funeral with her children and grandchildren will be held at Riverview Cemetery, Topsham, Memories and condolences can be expressed at http://www.brackettfh.com . Donations in Judith’s memory may be sent to the: Midcoast Humane Society at midcoasthumane.org.

