SOUTH PORTLAND – Lorraine May Corson–DiBiase, 85, died on Oct. 25, 2021. She was born at home in Skowhegan on Nov. 4, 1935.

She attended Deering High School. A wonderful mother to eight children who completely love her and will always remember the times we shared. She was known for her OCD with cleaning she had two sayings that most of us have repeated to our children “Soap and water are free” no need for a dirty house” the other saying was “there is a place for everything: She loved to dance and roller skate. She also sang in the Church Choir.

She retired from Jordan Meats. In her retirement years she discovered camping and spent many wonderful weekends with her daughters Debbie and Cindy. She loved old movies especially Western’s with John Wayne she was big fan. A big treat for her was to go and visit with her “girlfriends” and have the endless cups of coffee on Saturdays. She was an avid reader of the National Enquirer, Globe, and the Star (Gossip papers were much entertainment for her).

She is survived by her children, Debbie DiBiase and Elizabeth Preston, Louie and Carol DiBiase, Cindy DiBiase, Robert and Alice DiBiase, Julie Gagnon, Kevin DiBiase, Tonya DiBiase, and Jesse DiBiase; many grand and great- grandchildren; brothers, Bedford Washburn, John and Sally Rhodes and sisters Linda Crosby, Wreatha and Billy Williams.

Her other children would like to thank Debbie and Elizabeth for the endless hours they cared for their mom, always making her feel safe and warm. “We can’t thank you enough for making her meals doing her laundry and everything in between”.

A special thank you to Kevin for all the hours you sat with our mom. No matter the day or time you were always there and making her smile with your conversations about going dancing. Just know it did not go unnoticed.

Many thanks to the Pinnacle Nursing Home located in South Portland for the great care and kindness shown to our mom.

Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 12 p.m. followed by a funeral service at Jones, Rich & Barnes, 199 Woodford St. Portland. Interment will follow at Calvary cemetery in South Portland.

Flowers are accepted or you may wish to donate in Lorraine’s name to:

Animal League of

Greater Portland

PO Box 336

Westbrook ME 04098

