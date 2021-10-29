LEWISTON – MaryLou (Johnson) Freudenberger, 81, died peacefully on Oct. 23, 2021, at a Lewiston hospital. She was born on March 28, 1940, in Gorham, the daughter of John R. Jr. and Harriet E. (Whitney) Johnson.

She graduated from Gorham High School, class of 1958, and attended two years at Maine State Teachers College. She wore many hats throughout her life; including, a stay-at-home wife and mom, a CNA at a local nursing home, an administrator at UNUM, a published writer for various newspapers as well as her published novel, “The Birthing of Anne”.

She enjoyed many hobbies such as reading anything she could get her hands on, writing poetry and stories, gardening, sewing clothes knitting and crocheting, but her love of music was one of her favorite hobbies. Whether it was listening to all kinds of music or playing the piano. When the windows were open, the neighbors in Brookhaven would stop and listen to her playing the piano. Everyone knew when she was angry because she would play The Russian Concerto or what her children dubbed “The Mad Song”.

She absolutely loved the water and swimming and enjoyed her summers growing up on Peaks Island and the Sebago Basin and later her home on Sibley Pond in Canaan, where she and Bill (aka “Pop-pop”), could watch their children and grandchildren enjoy the pond.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her ex-husband and father of their four children, Phillip Nielsen; and her husband, William Freudenberger.

Surviving are her children, Shawn Nielsen of Merrimack, N.H., David Nielsen and his wife, Michelle of Indiana, Pa., Donna Robbins of Windham, and Nancy Nielsen-Armstrong and her husband, Shawn of New Gloucester; sister, Patricia Croy of Brunswick; grandchildren Stefanie, Richard, Melissa, Nicholas, Jared, Derek, Joseph and Ryan; and great-grandchildren Lexi, Madi, James, Leah, Owen and Jameson. As well as nieces and nephews; stepchildren and their families.

The family would very much like to thank the staff and friends at Clover Manor in Auburn, for the love and care she received while there.

A graveside service will be held, 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5, at Hillside Cemetery, Gorham, with a gathering of family and friends to follow, location to be determined. To express condolences and to participate in MaryLou’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

