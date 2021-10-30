YARMOUTH — A year ago, Liam Hickey and Stevie Walsh couldn’t even earn a spot on Yarmouth’s varsity boys’ soccer team.

Now, Hickey and Walsh are the biggest reasons why the Clippers are headed to the Class B South final.

In a hard-hitting semifinal played in the rain Saturday afternoon, the top-seeded Clippers, playing a man down, had their season saved by the junior duo of Hickey and Walsh after conceding the tying goal with under a minute to go in regulation. Just 3:08 into overtime, Walsh one-timed Hickey’s free kick off the post and into the net to give Yarmouth a 2-1 victory over No. 5 Freeport.

“Liam and Stevie played JV last year and worked and got better, and boy did they make the most of it this year,” said Yarmouth Coach Mike Hagerty. “I’m really proud of them.”

The goal sent the Clippers (15-0-2), the 2019 state champions, to the regional final against Gardiner or Cape Elizabeth at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lewiston High School.

Neither squad could break through in the first half. Yarmouth allowed just one shot by the Falcons, but at the other end, Walsh hit the post and Freeport goalkeeper Colin Cronin (eight saves) came up big on multiple occasions.

With the rain intensifying in the second half, the Clippers finally took the lead with 16:22 left in regulation, as Isaac Grondin hit the post but stayed with the ball and set up Owen Redfield.

The tide turned with just over six minutes to play when Yarmouth’s Aiden Kamm received a red card, making him ineligible for the regional final. With the Clippers down to 10 players on the field, Freeport took advantage, tying the score with just 44 seconds left on a perfectly struck free kick from Owen Howarth that sailed over the wall and past Yarmouth keeper Cole Snyder (three saves).

“That shot was composed and timely,” said Falcons Coach Bob Strong. “He came through when it mattered.”

Freeport appeared to have all the momentum entering overtime. But after a foul, Hickey served a long free kick into the box, right onto the foot of Walsh. His shot struck the inside of the near post but rolled in, and the celebration began.

“My team’s good at finishing and I know that Steve is one of the best finishers on the team, and I knew if I found him, he’d do the rest,” Hickey said.

“Liam played a perfect ball, I saw it coming down, and I just had to get my foot on it,” Walsh added. “It just went in and it was an awesome feeling.”

The Falcons finished 11-5-1 and nearly beat their nemesis for the first time this century.

“We played well enough to win,” said Strong. “These guys had a great season and I couldn’t be more proud of their hard work and positive attitudes.”

