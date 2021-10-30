Lucy Johnson had three goals and one assist, and Lily Johnson added two goals and two assists as top-seeded Cheverus eliminated No. 5 Falmouth, 7-0, in a Class A South field hockey semifinal Saturday morning.

The Stags (16-0) will meet No. 2 Scarborough in the regional final Wednesday at Freeport High School, at a time to be announced.

Cheverus scored five goals off penalty corners, including three in the first quarter. Lucy Johnson got things started with an unassisted goal, then added another goal off a feed from Lily Johnson. Lily Johnson also assisted on a goal by Olivia McCartney for a 3-0 lead.

Lucy Johnson tallied another unassisted goal in the third quarter, before Lily Johnson scored twice off corners for a 6-0 advantage.

Zoey Radford scored the final goal, assisted by Lucy Johnson, in the fourth quarter.

Falmouth (11-5) got 10 saves from Jenna Nunley. Logan LeFevre of Cheverus made two saves.

OXFORD HILLS 1, MT. ARARAT 0: Allison Slicer scored from a scramble 1:44 into overtime, lifting the third-seeded Vikings (11-5) over the No. 2 Eagles (10-4-2) in a Class A North semifinal at Topsham.

Oxford Hills, which has never won a regional field hockey title, will play 19-time defending champion Skowhegan on Wednesday at Mt. Ararat.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

TRAIP ACADEMY 1, WAYNFLETE 0: Keira Alessi scored the only goal as the fourth-seeded Rangers (12-4) defeated the No. 8 Flyers (9-7) in a Class C South semifinal in Dover, New Hampshire.

Noelle Denholm assisted on Alessi’s goal. Olivia O’Leary recorded the shutout as Traip advanced to Tuesday’s regional final against No. 3 Maranacook at Lewiston High.

This roundup will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »