BOSTON — Jayden Struble scored with 9:13 left in the third period and the Northeastern men’s hockey team beat the University of Maine 3-2 on Saturday night.

Maine (0-5-1, 0-2 Hockey East) led 2-0 after a goal in the first period by Ben Poisson and one in the second by Adam Dawe. Justin Hryckowian scored in the second and Gunnarwolfe Fontaine in the third to tie it for Northeastern (5-3, 2-2).

Victor Ostman stopped 24 shots for Maine, while Devon Levi had 19 sayes for Northeastern.

FIELD HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 1, AMHERST 0: Carolina Higgins scored 1:09 into the game as No. 3 seed Bowdoin beat No. 6 Amherst 1-0 in a New England Small College Athletic Conference field hockey quarterfinal in Brunswick.

Manveer Sandhu had an assist for Bowdoin, which improves to 13-3 and advances to play No. 2 Tufts in the semifinals in Middlebury, Vermont on Nov. 6.

Maddie Ferrucci had four saves for Bowdoin, while Sara Nidus had four saves for Amherst (11-5).

MIDDLEBURY 4, BATES 0: Erin Nicholas scored a goal in each half as the top-seeded Panthers (16-0) beat the eighth-seeded Bobcats (7-9) in a NESCAC quarterfinal in Middlebury, Vermont.

Isabel Chandler and Audrey Lazar each added a fourth-quarter goal for Middlebury, while Meg Fearey, Joan Vera and Katie George all chipped in with an assist in the contest.

Grace Biddle had a pair of saves for Bates.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 8, NICHOLS 2: Lindsay Bruns had a hat trick and the Nor’easters (10-6, 6-0 CCC) beat the Bison (7-10, 0-6) in Biddeford.

Bailey Lynch added a goal and a pair of assists for UNE, while Jillian Lachapelle had a goal and an assists. Julia Steeves, Abigail Symbol and Haylee Angster also scored.

Sophia Venable and Megan Fuchs combined to make 10 saves for Nichols.

ST. JOSEPH’S 4, LASELL 0: Emma Rutledge scored twice as the Monks (14-4, 9-2 GNAC) beat the Lasers (7-11, 6-5) in a conference quarterfinal game in Standish.

Alexa Gutkowski and Abby Jacques also scored for St. Joseph’s, which advances to face Johnson & Wales in the semifinals. Aimee Adams added two assists and Kassidy Collins made three saves.

Lasell goalie Courtney Tello notched 11 saves.

MEN’S SOCCER

WESTERN CONNECTICUT 2, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Matthew Restrepo had a goal and an assist as the Colonials (15-5, 6-2 LEC) beat the Huskies (5-11-1, 0-8) in the season finale in Danbury, Connecticut.

Jordan Dacosta also scored for Western Connecticut. Hayes Estrella stopped eight shots for Southern Maine.

TUFTS 3, BOWDOIN 0: Travis Van Brewer, Ian Daly and Mikey Brady scored as the third-seeded Jumbos (11-1-3, 6-1-3 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears ((9-5-2, 4-4-2) in a conference quarterfinal in Medford, Massachusetts.

Erik Lauta had fives saves for Tufts, which advances to the semifinals on Nov. 6. Chris Kingston had three saves for Bowdoin.

COLBY 1, AMHERST 0, PKs: The seventh-seeded Mules (8-7-1, 4-5-1 NESCAC) won the penalty kick shootout 4-3 to beat the Mammoths (12-3-1, 7-2-1) in a conference quarterfinal in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Colby will travel to New London, Connecticut to face top-seeded Connecticut College in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

WESTERN CONNECTICUT 3, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Myah Croze, Marysia Slowik and Emma Sonski each scored as the Colonials (16-1, 8-0 LEC) beat the Huskies (11-3-3, 4-3-1) in Gorham.

Karly Martin stopped nine shots for Southern Maine, while Bree Atwood had nine saves for Western Connecticut.

WESLEYAN 2, BOWDOIN 1: The Cardinals (13-1-1, 9-1-1 NESCAC) scored two second-half goals and beat the Polar Bears (8-7-1, 3-7-1) in a conference quarterfinal in Middletown, Connecticut.

Morgan Smiley scored from Rachael Peacock as Bowdoin took a 1-0 lead. Grace Devanny tied it and Emily Ribatt gave Wesleyan the lead 10 minutes later in the second half.

Penny Roccio had nine saves for the Polar Bears, while Sarah Hammond needed only a single save for the Cardinals.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 3, SALVE REGINA 0: Tori Keyes scored in the first half to give the Nor’easters (12-4-1, 8-2 CCC) the lead and they cruised to a win over the Seahawks (6-12-1, 2-7-1) in a conference quarterfinal in Biddeford.

The second-seeded Nor’easters advance to the semifinals and will host sixth-seeded Roger Williams at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Erica Dimmick and Lizzie Frattaroli also scored for UNE.

ST. JOSEPH’S 2, ELMS 0: Kayley Mattos and Alicen Burnham scored second-half goals as the third-seeded Monks (17-7, 11-3 GNAC) won a conference quarterfinal game over the Blazers in Standish.

St. Joseph’s advances to play in the semifinals on Wednesday.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MERRIMACK COLLEGE 2, MAINE 0: Teghan Inglis and Katie Kaufman scored as the Warriors (2-8-1, 2-4-1 Hockey East) Beat the Black Bears (3-8, 1-5) in North Andover, Massachusetts.

Loryn Porter recorded 20 saves for Maine.

ENDICOTT 2, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Makenzie Villiard’s goal late in the second period lifted the Gulls (1-0) over the Huskies (1-1) in Gortham.

Quin Healy scored in the first period for Endicott, and Jordan Colbert tied it for the Huskies 7:42 into the second period.

Haley McKim made 33 saves for the Huskies.

