A Bowdoin College senior died Saturday at his off-campus residence in Brunswick, and Brunswick police and Cumberland County authorities are investigating, the college announced. Theo Danzig, who was from New York City, was 21.

The cause of his death has not been determined and remains under investigation, according to Brunswick police. A message left Sunday evening with the department’s detective division was not returned.

Bowdoin College spokesman Doug Cook referred all questions to Brunswick police.

“We are in touch with Theo’s family and are offering our support, and we are providing support to Theo’s housemates,” Bowdoin College President Clayton Rose said in a statement that was sent Saturday to the college community. “I offer my deepest condolences to his family, his friends and loved ones, and to our students, faculty, staff and others who knew Theo here at Bowdoin.”

Rose said that Danzig was just a month away from celebrating his 22nd birthday.

“Theo was an accomplished student and a tremendously active member of the Bowdoin community,” he added.

Rose said Danzig was majoring in two academic areas – history and government and legal studies. He was working on an honors project at the time of his death.

He was co-president of Hillel, an organization whose mission is to celebrate Jewish learning and life, and an associate editor of The Bowdoin Harpoon, a student-run comedy magazine founded in 2016. He also was a trip leader in Bowdoin’s Outing Club, contributed to The Bowdoin Orient, the college newspaper, and was a member of Bowdoin’s Ultimate Frisbee team.

Danzig won a 2020 Alfred Golz fellowship, an award that allows students to conduct in-depth studies of historical concepts. Last summer, he served as a legal assistant in a local law firm. In high school, he worked as a camp counselor for young children in New York City, Rose said.

“Theo’s death is an unimaginable and devastating loss for his family and loved ones, and also for many on campus,” Rose said. “Please pay close attention to your emotional well-being and take advantage of the opportunities to come together with others at this tragic time.”

Rose said Bowdoin will be working with Danzig’s family to plan a memorial service for him on campus. The service will take place within a matter of days.

Students are being encouraged to avail themselves of counseling services in the week ahead. In a message sent to the college community on Saturday, Janet K. Lohmann, senior vice president and dean for student affairs, said hours will be available at Counseling Services, 32 College St., from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Students should call first 725-3145 to set up an appointment. Counselors will also be on call and can be reached by contacting Bowdoin College Security at 725-3314.

“As President Rose wrote in his message, please pay close attention to your emotional well-being during this very difficult and tragic time, and don’t hesitate to reach out for help and support,” Lohman said.

