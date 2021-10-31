A Bowdoin College student has died in his off-campus Brunswick residence, according to a Sunday report by News Center Maine.

The student was 21-year-old Theo Danzig of New York City, News Center Maine reported, citing letters that were sent to the college community on Saturday by Senior Vice President and Dean for Student Affairs Janet K. Lohmann. Copies of those letters were not immediately available Sunday.

Brunswick Police Department and other authorities in Cumberland County are investigating the cause of death, News Center Maine reported, again citing Lohmann.

According to the report, Danzig was working on an honors project at the time of his death. Danzig was also the co-president of the college’s Jewish organization, an associate editor of a student-run comedy magazine and an Outing Club trip leader as well as a member of both the Ultimate Frisbee team and culinary club.

Lohmann was quoted from in a letter saying that Danzig’s death is “an unimaginable and devastating loss for his family and love ones, and also for many on campus. Please pay close attention to your emotional well-being and take advantage of the opportunities to come together with others at this tragic time.”

Counseling services are available on campus, News Center Maine reported.

