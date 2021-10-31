Today is Halloween, and Monday is Day of the Dead. In celebration, this week’s poem, Katie Prior’s “The Close,” relates a daughter’s dream encounter with a father who has passed away. I love this poem’s vivid imagery, the very dream-like way it drifts between stanzas mid-phrase, and the unexpected insight it offers, finally, into the life of the dead.

Prior is a writer and recent graduate of the University of Southern Maine. She has worked with the Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance to support young writers in Maine. Her poems have appeared in Collision Literary Magazine, Howling Press, Resurgam Magazine, Maine Women Magazine and other journals. She currently lives in Paris, France, where she reads, writes and listens.

Poets, please note that submissions to Deep Water are open through the end of the year. Deep Water is especially eager to share poems by Black writers, writers of color, Indigenous writers, and other underrepresented voices. You’ll find a link to submit in the credits below.

The Close

By Katie Prior

after Wendell Berry

Last night I had a dream

in which my father was alive.

He sauntered in with a fluidity unfamiliar

and foreign to my aging green

irises. I wanted to ask if he

had been eating fine, lambs-ear soft

peaches; if his fingers, last delicate, and

troublingly china white, have

pinkened, curling around a juniper

branch, sticky sweet with the botanicals

of gin; or if he minded that I took

the cheap watch from his wrist,

set still in daylight savings––that

terrible perversion of our sun’s

conscious decisions;

and if he had heard my sister

weeping at the close. Did he

hear the doctor, with his hand

on the doorknob, circle to finally say

Travel well, Robert. I couldn’t speak

a word, in the dream, my father

said, I am fissuring with

more curiosity than I have ever

known. I am learning about

myself now.

Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “The Close,” copyright © 2020 by Katie Prior, appears by permission of the author. Submissions to Deep Water are open now and through the end of the year. For more information, go to mainewriters.org/deep-water.

