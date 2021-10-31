She believes in climate change and supports clean energy and so do most millennials, and old folks like me. And, our governor does, too, and that’s a big plus.

I know that CMP has had its problems in the past, but I think the utility has come back and now serves their customers’ needs as before. I live in a rural area and yes, we have had outages and will probably have them again.

I feel that CMP, given this chance to expand, will improve their infrastructure.

Please vote “No” on Question 1. I will.

Norman Baker

Shapleigh