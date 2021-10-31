KENNEBUNK – Nancy C. Glover, 79, of Kennebunk passed away peacefully at home late Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, while surrounded by her family. She lived a life led by love; always warmly letting everyone know, “I love you more.”

Born in Derry, N.H. on March 7, 1942, Nancy was the second daughter of Maurice and Helen Colman. She attended local schools in New Hampshire, later graduating from Pinkerton Academy. As a young girl she often enjoyed attending local dances; her favorite dance was the polka.

Nancy recently celebrated 60 years of joyful marriage to her husband, Charles E. Glover, and fondly described him as her favorite person. From the time they started dating, Sunday car rides were a staple of their regular routine. Together, Nancy and Charles raised three children and brought the family together as often as possible. A firm believer in celebrations, Nancy ensured that every birthday, Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter and Fourth of July felt extra special. When asked what she was most proud of, her answer was always, “My family and being a mother.”

Nancy also thoroughly enjoyed traveling and spending time outdoors. Her husband lightheartedly referred to her as his, “Woods Woman”. Without a doubt, her favorite place to spend time was at the family camp, The Wee Camp, on Little Ossipee Lake where she spent her honeymoon as a bathing beauty. She will be remembered for her fashion choices, potato salad, romance novels and love of boat rides, campfires and baby loons. Nancy built traditions and memories that will continue to be cherished by her forever growing family.

For over 25 years, Nancy worked in Food Service for the Kennebunk School Systems, where she made long standing friends. She was well known amongst the students, patiently teaching them to always say ‘please and thank you’. She also was a member of the Red Hats Society, donated to the Shriners, and was a dedicated member of the United Baptist Church of Saco. Friends will miss Nancy smiling over a cup of tea, joining them for local plays, and being a constant confidant.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Charles E. Glover Sr.; a son, Charlie Glover Jr. and wife Sage, two daughters, Elaine Gauthier and husband Philip, and Donna Littlefield and husband Kevin; two sisters, Elizabeth Hardy and Deborah Groce, two brothers, John Colman and Steven Colman; five grandchildren, Lindsey, Hannah, Jonah, Chelsie and Eric; and two great-grandchildren, Elliot and Everett and a third on the way.

A celebration of Nancy’s life and memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. at the United Baptist Church of Saco. Rev. Beverly Lowell will officiate. Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with her services. Condolences may be posted to http://www.dcpate.com.

