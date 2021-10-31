BURLINGTON, Mass. – Robert “Bob” Charles Navarro, 88, of Burlington, Mass., formerly of Saco, and Lexington, Mass., died Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Bob was born on Jan. 1, 1933 in Lynn, Mass.

He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Nancy.

He is survived by his children Lisa Navarro and her partner Douglas Keele of Westford, Mass., Elizabeth Manning and her husband Vincent of Norfolk, Mass., and John and his partner Annette Eubanks of Old Orchard Beach. He was the beloved grandfather to his grandsons Jack and Matthew.

Bob graduated from Northeastern University and went on to obtain his master’s degree from the University of Southern California. He worked for Mitre Corporation in Bedford, Mass. for 30 years. He held several prominent positions including Head of Intelligence Systems. In his roles with Mitre, Bob maintained top-level security clearance within the Pentagon where he spent a great deal of time. He traveled extensively and was instrumental in helping several countries develop their national defense systems.

Bob will be remembered most for his love of family and adoration of his grandsons. He cherished spending time with family and would do anything for them. He was an avid reader and loved watching sports. Before moving to Burlington, Mass. he spent many happy years with Nancy on Ferry Beach in Saco. Bob was described by all who met him as a kind and generous man. We will love you forever, Dad.

A private funeral service will be held at a later date.

Local Arrangements are by Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco.

For those wishing to make contributions in his memory please consider making them to The Jimmy Fund and Dana Farber Cancer Institute by way of the Pan-Mass Challenge and Team Jack (http://profile.pmc.org/tj0047).

