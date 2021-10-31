HOCKEY

Goals by Cam Askew, Nick Master and Justin Brazeau staked the Maine Mariners to a 3-0 lead in the first period, and Jeremy Brodeur finished with 29 saves Sunday in a 4-1 victory over the Reading Royals as Cross Insurance Arena.

Andrew Romano completed the scoring in the third period, putting in a rebound for his first professional goal.

COLLEGES

FIELD HOCKEY: Poppy Lambert and Chloe Walton scored three minutes apart in the first quarter, and Maine ended its regular season with a 4-2 victory over New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire.

Chloe Walton made it 3-0 in the second quarter before New Hampshire (7-11, 3-5 America East) cut the deficit to 3-2 with a pair of goals in the third quarter. Maine (13-6, 7-1) clinched the victory when Hana Davis scored with 57 seconds remaining.

The Black Bears will host the America East tournament that starts Thursday. Maine is the No. 1 seed and has a bye into the semifinals.

FOOTBALL: Michigan State moved up to No. 5 in The Associated Press poll, and Wake Forest became a top-10 team for the first time in school history.

Georgia is the unanimous No. 1 for a fourth straight week. The rest of the top four was unchanged from last week, with Cincinnati at No. 2, Oklahoma at No. 3 and Alabama at No. 4.

Ohio State slipped a spot to No. 6 despite holding off Penn State. Oregon, Notre Dame, Michigan and Wake Forest round out the top 10.

Wake Forest (8-0) had been the only team in a Power Five conference that had never been ranked in the top 10. The Demon Deacons’ previous best ranking was 11th in 1947.

GOLF

PGA: Lucas Herbert had two birdies during the toughest, wind-blown stretch of Port Royal and held steady to shoot a 2-under 69 and win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for his first PGA Tour victory.

Herbert closed with four pars to hold off Danny Lee (71) and Patrick Reed, who finished with four birdies over his last six holes for a 65 and then waited to see if it would be enough.

Herbert, a 25-year-old Australian who won the European Tour’s Irish Open earlier this year, stayed in front by closing with two good par saves and missing a pair of 7-foot birdie attempts he didn’t need. He finished at 15-under 269.

Taylor Pendrith of Canada, who started the final round with a three-shot lead, failed to make a birdie in closing with a 76 to tie for fifth.

TENNIS

ST. PETERSBURG OPEN: Marin Cilic won the final in Russia for the second time with a 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4 victory over American Taylor Fritz.

The Croatian’s previous St. Petersburg title was in 2011.

Cilic, 33, is the sixth active player to reach 20 tour-level titles after Roger Federer (103), Rafael Nadal (88), Novak Djokovic (85), Andy Murray (46) and Juan Martin del Potro (22).

ERSTE BANK OPEN: Alexander Zverev won his fifth ATP title of the season by defeating American qualifier Frances Tiafoe 7-5, 6-4 in Vienna.

The fourth-ranked German improved to 5-0 in finals this season.

TRANSYLVANIA OPEN: Anett Kontaveit of Estonia secured a spot at the season-ending WTA Finals by beating Simona Halep 6-2, 6-3 in the final in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Kontaveit won her fourth title in the last 10 weeks and fifth overall.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: West Ham consolidated fourth place in the Premier League with a 4-1 win at 10-man Aston Villa.

The visitors were aided by Ezri Konsa’s sending off in the 50th minute with the score at 2-1. The Villa defender was initially shown a yellow card for tripping Jarrod Bowen on the edge of the penalty area, but it was changed to red after a VAR review for denying a clear goal chance.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »