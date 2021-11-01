A Bowdoin student whose death was being investigated by police over the weekend died by suicide, the Maine Medical Examiner’s Office said on Monday.

Theo Danzig, a 21-year-old senior from New York City, died Saturday in his off campus apartment in Brunswick.

“Theo was an accomplished student and a tremendously active member of the Bowdoin community,” Bowdoin College President Clayton Rose said in a statement over the weekend.

Students are being encouraged to seek counseling services this week. Walk-in hours will be available at Counseling Services, 32 College St., from 3-8 p.m. To set up an appointment, students can call 207-725-3145 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Counselors also will be on call and can be reached by contacting Bowdoin College Security at 207-725-3314.

Help also is available through Maine and national response and counseling services.

For immediate assistance during a mental health crisis, call or text the Maine 24-Hour Crisis Hotline at 888-568-1112.

For any other support or referrals, call the NAMI Maine Help Line at 800-464-5767 or email [email protected]

NAMI Maine has launched a peer support text line for people who are 13 to 24 years old. The program is staffed by people who are 18 to 24 years old. If you want to talk to another young person about how you’re feeling, text 207-515-8398.

Other Maine resources and referrals are available by calling 211.

National resources are also available. The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-8255. You can also contact the National Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

