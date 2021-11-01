The accidental shooting by Alec Baldwin is indeed a tragedy that leaves many unanswered questions that need to be answered. But perhaps this issue begs the much larger question of why there is so much cinema-related gun violence and shootings in the first place?
If you are wondering why America is already the most gun-crazy nation in the world, part of the answer to that question might well be that it is so glorified and widespread in the cinema and movie industry.
I don’t know about you, but to me there seems to be more shootings and “violence related special effects” in the movies these days than ever before. And remember, our kids watch these movies, too.
Perhaps Pogo, that famous cartoon character/philosopher said it best:”We have met the enemy and they are us.” Amen, Pogo.
John Doxsee
South Portland
