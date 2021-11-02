On 24, Greg Kesich wrote that it would be “fine” for a senator to focus on bringing federal funding to Maine if “things were fine.”

But – as Mr. Kesich writes – things are “not fine.”

He was referring to the Democrats’ so-called “voting rights” bill – a partisan attempt to federalize election practices in every community in America. But he did stumble across a good point: Maine is facing challenges. He’s just wrong about what they are.

For instance, Maine has a worker shortage – that’s why Senator Collins secured $4.6 million for workforce development programs.

Maine also doesn’t have enough medical professionals – that’s why Senator Collins secured $5.8 million to strengthen job training programs and increase the number of health care workers.

In addition, Maine’s roads and bridges are in disrepair – that’s why Senator Collins secured $45 million for road improvement projects and $7.2 million to replace the Dover Bridge. It’s also why she helped craft the bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate in August.

Last year, 504 Mainers died from drug overdoses – that’s why Senator Collins secured $1.6 million in funding to expand substance abuse prevention and treatment services.

And this list doesn’t even include the funding she secured for an additional destroyer that will hopefully be built at BIW. Or the funding for new fire stations in Washburn, Auburn, Rumford, and Corinna.

This work is hardly “incremental,” especially for Maine’s working families, and Senator Collins will continue to do everything she can to solve the problems facing the state of Maine.

Annie Clark

Communications director

U.S. Senator Susan Collins

