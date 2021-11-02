With regard to the proposed Tedford Housing facility for homeless relief on Thomas Point Road, I would like to know, as a homeowner on this road, who opposes the location for this project.

Where else in Brunswick has Tedford Housing considered putting this project before zeroing in on Thomas Point Road? For what reasons were those sites rejected in favor of Thomas Point Road? I can’t imagine what kind of efforts they put into finding the perfect spot, because in my opinion, this is a terrible choice.

The presentation given at the virtual meeting Sept. 28 was an embarrassment, in my opinion, as it was little more than a commercial for Tedford Housing, did little to enlighten about the project and only offered a transparent sales pitch. But I digress.

Thomas Point Road is a narrow, rural road with no shoulders that large trucks frequent. The residents of the facility would either be stuck at the site, have to go through the woods to the Walmart parking lot or risk their lives walking on Thomas Point Road. That alone is reason enough to wonder where else they have looked. And that’s before thinking about the people who live near there, who would rather see the facility elsewhere – maybe renovate the bowling alley or find a chunk of land at The Landing.

Does anyone else have some suggestions for Tedford Housing? I’d really like to know where they have looked for a site. Maybe they need some help with that.

Jeff Davis

Brunswick

