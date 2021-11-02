In 2019, a town committee developed a plan that included proposals for the Cape Elizabeth town center. It was endorsed by the Town Council at that time, but with the recent approval of variances to accommodate the proposed affordable housing project, Dunham Court, the council has essentially trashed the plan and all the work that went into creating it.

The developer has acknowledged that without all the town “giveaways” in the form of zoning variances, a TIF, extra space for parking, etc., this would not be a financially viable project. The incentives for the developer are in fact money that the town will be giving away in some form or another. I resent that my tax dollars should be given to the developers so they can make a profit.

Let’s be honest about Dunham Court – it’s more about developers making a healthy profit and less about affordable housing. Even property developer Donald Trump would be pleased with this steal!

Alastair Macvicar

Cape Elizabeth

