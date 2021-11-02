In 2019, a town committee developed a plan that included proposals for the Cape Elizabeth town center. It was endorsed by the Town Council at that time, but with the recent approval of variances to accommodate the proposed affordable housing project, Dunham Court, the council has essentially trashed the plan and all the work that went into creating it.
The developer has acknowledged that without all the town “giveaways” in the form of zoning variances, a TIF, extra space for parking, etc., this would not be a financially viable project. The incentives for the developer are in fact money that the town will be giving away in some form or another. I resent that my tax dollars should be given to the developers so they can make a profit.
Let’s be honest about Dunham Court – it’s more about developers making a healthy profit and less about affordable housing. Even property developer Donald Trump would be pleased with this steal!
Alastair Macvicar
Cape Elizabeth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record Opinion
The Conversation: The future of work is hybrid – here’s an expert’s recommendations
-
Forecaster Opinion
Here’s Something: Boos and Bravos
-
Editorials
Our View: Remy’s passing feels like a death in the family
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Tedford shelter should be in different location
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: On voting rights, Sen. Collins has let Maine down
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.