It’s amazing, and appalling, that Senator Collins voted against debating the voting rights bill recently. The vote was simply to open debate on the merits of the proposed bill; it was not a vote on the bill itself.
In joining her entire party in obstructing the mere discussion of the significant problems and proposed solutions that could help ensure a stronger, more accessible, equitable voting process, Senator Collins has done a disservice to Mainers, and has aided in damaging this democratic republic.
Lori Calderone
Dover Foxcroft
