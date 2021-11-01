TROY — A 17-year-old student at Mount View High School was killed over the weekend when the SUV she was driving went off the road in Troy, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

Hazel Fuller, a senior at the Thorndike school, was driving alone Sunday morning on Route 220, also known as the Detroit Road, when the crash occurred, according to Chief Deputy Jason Trundy.

The Sheriff’s Office was notified of the crash at about 11:30 a.m.

Fuller was traveling north when her 2004 GMC Envoy drifted to the right of the road, Trundy said. Fuller overcorrected and the SUV went across the road, rolled into a ditch and hit several trees. She was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Trundy said there was no indication speed was a factor.

“We can only assume that it was just driver inexperience — her being a young driver,” Trundy said. “We don’t have any indication from the scene that there was any other contributing factor.”

There were no witnesses to the crash, he said. A neighbor came outside shortly after the crash and called 911. Emergency workers from Troy, Unity and Burnham responded.

Officials with Regional School Unit 3, which includes Mount View High School, distributed a letter about the crash Sunday.

“This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns and questions for our entire school community, especially our students,” Superintendent Charles Brown wrote in the letter.

Counselors are being provided at the high school for students, parents and staff members. Zoom services were available upon request.

“We are saddened by the loss for Hazel’s family and to our school community,” Brown wrote, “and will make every effort to support you and your child as you need.”

Brown did not return a message Monday seeking further information.

