SOUTH PORTLAND – Melva J. Flaherty died peacefully Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the age of 92. Melva was born July 2, 1929, the daughter of Melvin Strout and Ruth Bonas. She grew up in Portland and graduated from Portland High School in 1948. After graduation, Melva pursued studies in nursing and earned her degree through New Hampshire State College in 1952. This career in nursing followed her through the next 60 years of her life, working in many fields of the nursing profession. Although a petite woman, she was incredibly strong and had a huge heart. She loved her family and was always there for them with her unconditional love. Melva will be missed by her family.Melva was predeceased by a son, William, in 2009.She is survived by her son, Bryon and his wife Wendy of Cape Elizabeth, several grandchildren and several great grandchildren.The family would like to thank Northern Lights Hospice for their care of Melva over the last several months. Special thanks to Laurie and Angela. Melva adored you both and we will be forever grateful to you for your love and support.To honor Melva’s request, there will be no funeral. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com for further information. ﻿

