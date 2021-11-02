Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Mon. 11/8 7 p.m. Town Council Meeting

Tues. 11/9 6:30 p.m. School Board

Tues. 11/9 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop

Tues. 11/9 7 p.m. Conservation Committee

Wed. 11/10 5:30 p.m. Community Services Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Fri. 11/5 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee

Mon. 11/8 6 p.m. Conservation Commission Town Hall

Tues. 11/9 5:30 p.m. Coastal Waters and Harbor Committee Town Hall

Tues. 11/9 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission Town Hall

Wed. 11/10 5 p.m. Finance Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 11/10 7 p.m. Zoning Board Town Hall

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon. 11/8 6 p.m. Board of Education High School

Mon. 11/8 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Tues. 11/9 3:30 p.m. Open Space Acquisition Committee

Tues. 11/9 6:30 p.m. City Council

Wed. 11/10 5 p.m. Senior Steering Implementation Committee

Wed. 11/10 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: