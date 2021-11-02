Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Mon. 11/8 7 p.m. Town Council Meeting
Tues. 11/9 6:30 p.m. School Board
Tues. 11/9 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Tues. 11/9 7 p.m. Conservation Committee
Wed. 11/10 5:30 p.m. Community Services Committee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Fri. 11/5 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee
Mon. 11/8 6 p.m. Conservation Commission Town Hall
Tues. 11/9 5:30 p.m. Coastal Waters and Harbor Committee Town Hall
Tues. 11/9 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission Town Hall
Wed. 11/10 5 p.m. Finance Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 11/10 7 p.m. Zoning Board Town Hall
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Mon. 11/8 6 p.m. Board of Education High School
Mon. 11/8 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Tues. 11/9 3:30 p.m. Open Space Acquisition Committee
Tues. 11/9 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 11/10 5 p.m. Senior Steering Implementation Committee
Wed. 11/10 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
