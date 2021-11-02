Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Mon.  11/8  7 p.m.  Town Council Meeting

Tues.  11/9  6:30 p.m.  School Board

Tues.  11/9  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Tues.  11/9  7 p.m.  Conservation Committee

Wed.  11/10  5:30 p.m.  Community Services Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Fri.  11/5  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning Committee

Mon.  11/8  6 p.m.  Conservation Commission  Town Hall

Tues.  11/9  5:30 p.m.  Coastal Waters and Harbor Committee  Town Hall

Tues.  11/9  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Conservation Commission  Town Hall

Wed.  11/10  5 p.m.  Finance Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  11/10  7 p.m.  Zoning Board  Town Hall

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  11/8  6 p.m.  Board of Education  High School

Mon.  11/8  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Tues.  11/9  3:30 p.m.  Open Space Acquisition Committee

Tues.  11/9  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  11/10  5 p.m.  Senior Steering Implementation Committee

Wed.  11/10  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

