Brunswick

Mon.  11/8  5:30 p.m.  Brunswick/Topsham Water District  266 River Road, Topsham

Mon.  11/8  6:30 p.m.  Finance Committee

Tues.  11/9  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  11/10  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Mon.  11/8  5 p.m.  Town Lands Committee

Mon.  11/8  7 p.m.  Recreation Committee

Tues.  11/9  5 p.m.  Climate Resiliency Task Force

Tues.  11/9  6 p.m.  Energy and Technology Committee

Wed.  11/10  5 p.m.  Harbor and Waterfront Committee

Fri.  11/12  noon  Planning Board  Site Visit

Topsham

Mon.  11/8  5:30 p.m.  Brunswick/Topsham Water District  266 River Road

Tues.  11/9  5:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  11/10  6 p.m.  Historic District Commission  Russell Room

