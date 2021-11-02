Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Mon. 11/8 5:30 p.m. Brunswick/Topsham Water District 266 River Road, Topsham
Mon. 11/8 6:30 p.m. Finance Committee
Tues. 11/9 7 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 11/10 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Mon. 11/8 5 p.m. Town Lands Committee
Mon. 11/8 7 p.m. Recreation Committee
Tues. 11/9 5 p.m. Climate Resiliency Task Force
Tues. 11/9 6 p.m. Energy and Technology Committee
Wed. 11/10 5 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee
Fri. 11/12 noon Planning Board Site Visit
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Mon. 11/8 5:30 p.m. Brunswick/Topsham Water District 266 River Road
Tues. 11/9 5:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 11/10 6 p.m. Historic District Commission Russell Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
